An Apple Store is on the Move in the UK
A new Apple Store will be opening March 1 at the Trafford Centre shopping mall outside of Manchester, in the United Kingdom.
Apple's existing store at the mall will be permanently closed starting February 27.
Apple has not shared photos or details about the new Trafford Centre store, but you can expect a modern design that will likely include an Apple Pickup station for in-store pickup of orders that customers have placed on Apple's online store.
Apple Trafford Centre originally opened in 2005.
In other store news, Apple recently opened a new store in Miami, and it says another store in Downtown Detroit is coming soon.
(Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!)
