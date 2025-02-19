iPhone 16e Will Have Day One Software Update

by

Customers who purchase the new iPhone 16e will need to download a software update right after receiving the device to install the latest version of iOS 18.

iOS 18
The ‌iPhone 16e‌ models will ship with iOS 18.3, but Apple released iOS 18.3.1 on February 10, so new ‌iPhone 16e‌ buyers will need to install the iOS 18.3.1 update to migrate data from an older iPhone that is already running iOS 18.3.1.

iOS 18.3.1 didn't add any new features, but it does address a software vulnerability that Apple says was exploited in the wild.

Pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 16e‌ are set to begin this Friday, with a launch to follow on February 28.

