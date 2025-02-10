Make Sure to Update: iOS 18.3.1 Includes Fix for Actively Exploited Vulnerability

The iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 updates that Apple released today include an important security fix, and it's important to install the new software as soon as possible because this bug was exploited in the wild.



According to Apple's security support document for iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1, it addresses an accessibility vulnerability that could disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device.

Exploiting this vulnerability requires physical access to a device, and Apple says that it was used against specific individuals.



Impact: A physical attack may disable USB Restricted Mode on a locked device. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.

The vulnerability was fixed with improved state management, according to Apple. Note that Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.5 with the same security fix for devices that are not able to run iPadOS 18.

You will want to install iOS 18.3.1 if you have an iPhone compatible with iOS 18 in order to ensure you are protected from vulnerabilities. The same goes for iPadOS 18.3.1 or iPadOS 17.7.5 depending on which iPad you have.