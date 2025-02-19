Apple No Longer Offers Any Devices in (PRODUCT)RED Color

Apple's lineup of (PRODUCT)RED products continues to shrink. In fact, there are no longer any devices available in the charity-supporting color option.



Since 2006, Apple has partnered with the (RED) brand to raise money for The Global Fund, an organization that aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in Africa. Through this partnership, Apple has long offered a (PRODUCT)RED option for some products, but availability of the color continues to dwindle.

The latest example is the new iPhone 16e, which is not available in (PRODUCT)RED.

With the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus now discontinued, the final devices that were available in (PRODUCT)RED are no longer on sale. The only (PRODUCT)RED products that remain available are a few cases for older iPhone models.

In addition, Apple has used different branding for newer Beats products available in red, such as Statement Red and Transparent Red.

All in all, (PRODUCT)RED seems to be on its way out, but Apple could always decide to revitalize the partnership in the future.

Apple continues to support The Global Fund through its annual Apple Pay donation program, which ran from November 29 through December 8 last year.