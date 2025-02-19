Apple No Longer Offers Any Devices in (PRODUCT)RED Color

by

Apple's lineup of (PRODUCT)RED products continues to shrink. In fact, there are no longer any devices available in the charity-supporting color option.

PRODUCT RED Products
Since 2006, Apple has partnered with the (RED) brand to raise money for The Global Fund, an organization that aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in Africa. Through this partnership, Apple has long offered a (PRODUCT)RED option for some products, but availability of the color continues to dwindle.

The latest example is the new iPhone 16e, which is not available in (PRODUCT)RED.

With the iPhone SE, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus now discontinued, the final devices that were available in (PRODUCT)RED are no longer on sale. The only (PRODUCT)RED products that remain available are a few cases for older iPhone models.

In addition, Apple has used different branding for newer Beats products available in red, such as Statement Red and Transparent Red.

All in all, (PRODUCT)RED seems to be on its way out, but Apple could always decide to revitalize the partnership in the future.

Apple continues to support The Global Fund through its annual Apple Pay donation program, which ran from November 29 through December 8 last year.

Top Rated Comments

BelgianChoklit
BelgianChoklit
26 minutes ago at 09:49 am
now the money goes to another kind of charity, Apple's pockets.

arkitect
arkitect
27 minutes ago at 09:49 am
It is a mystery known only to Tim Cook and his bean counters.

Besides it being for a decent cause, the colour was always one of my favourites.

Look at the new 16e: Black or white. Chicken or Fish…

Astuces iOS
Astuces iOS
27 minutes ago at 09:49 am
ok I don't care but make red products that aren't products red

MrENGLISH
MrENGLISH
25 minutes ago at 09:51 am

now the money goes to another kind of charity, Apple's pockets.
shhhhh.... you're saying the quiet part out loud.

VisceralRealist
VisceralRealist
19 minutes ago at 09:56 am
Sad. :( Red was a beautiful phone color, and it was for a good cause.

I hope to see more, brighter color options in the future, but between lackluster colors, incremental updates that sometimes are barely updates (AirPods Max), rumors of more ads in more spaces, I hate to use the E-word, but it certainly seems like some of what Apple offers has been getting worse over the years as they prioritize services for that sweet monthly subscription revenue (like all tech companies).

turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
17 minutes ago at 09:59 am

Sad. :( Red was a beautiful phone color, and it was for a good cause.

I hope to see more, brighter color options in the future, but between lackluster colors, incremental updates that sometimes are barely updates (AirPods Max), rumors of more ads in more spaces, I hate to use the E-word, but it certainly seems like some of what Apple offers has been getting worse over the years as they prioritize services for that sweet monthly subscription revenue (like all tech companies).
You don't like the inspiring new 16e colors of "black" and "white"?

? ?

