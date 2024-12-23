Apple Pay Donation Campaign for World AIDS Day Raised $3 Million

(RED) today announced that the annual Apple Pay donation campaign raised a total of $3 million this year for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Apple's donation was capped at $3 million, so it reached that cap.



"Thank you, Apple and Apple customers for hitting this incredible milestone and helping provide life-saving healthcare in vulnerable communities," said (RED).

Last month, Apple announced that it would again donate $5 to The Global Fund for every purchase made using Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store from November 29 through December 8.

The Global Fund aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria throughout the developing world. Apple said its donation to the organization will continue to "help fund critical health programs that save lives."

Apple runs this donation campaign ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1 each year.

Apple has supported The Global Fund for 18 years through its partnership with the (RED) brand, co-founded by U2 singer Bono. Apple offers some products in a (PRODUCT)RED color, and a portion of the proceeds from every one of these products sold by Apple goes to The Global Fund. Apple said it has raised more than $250 million to date.

The number of Apple products available in (PRODUCT)RED has dwindled in recent years.