iPhone 17 Said to Miss Out on iPhone 17 Pro's Rumored Camera Bar
The rear cameras on iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be housed in a new rectangular bar with rounded corners. A similar design change has also been rumored for the iPhone 17 Air, but the lowest-end iPhone 17 might miss out.
The standard iPhone 16
According to Jon Prosser
, who runs YouTube channel Front Page Tech, the standard iPhone 17 will have the same overall design as the standard iPhone 16.
If so, the iPhone 17 would have two vertically-aligned rear cameras in a pill-shaped bump.
This means the standard iPhone 17 would be the most unchanged new model launching this year, in terms of appearances. However, customers who are not fans of the new camera bar might be relieved to know that a more familiar design might remain available for at least one more year. Apple should unveil the iPhone 17 series in September.
