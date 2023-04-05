Apple Progressing Towards 2030 Goal of Having Carbon Neutral Supply Chain

Apple today announced that over 250 suppliers are committed to using renewable energy for all Apple production by 2030. Apple said its manufacturing partners now support over 13 gigawatts of renewable electricity, a nearly 30% increase in the last year.



Apple remains committed to its goal of being carbon neutral for every product that it makes by 2030, and is allocating $4.7 billion in Green Bonds to help finance the expansion of clean energy solutions and emissions reductions around the world.

"At Apple, we're carbon neutral for our own operations and innovating every day to go even further in the urgent work to address climate change," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "With partners around the world, we're adding even more renewable energy to power our global supply chain and investing in next-generation green technologies. The scale of this challenge is immense — but so is our determination to meet it."

Apple's press release provides more details about the company's clean energy advancements.