iPhone 17 Pro: Here's What It Might Look Like

Is this what the iPhone 17 Pro model looks like in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series? Front Page Tech's 3D artist Asher on Tuesday shared this image of the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro, offering perhaps the most polished example yet of Apple's next-generation premium smartphone, should it turn out to be accurate. The image is based on increasingly consistent reports that Apple is adopting an oblong camera bump right across the top of the rear shell, similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro.



The camera bar is considerably larger than many earlier concepts circulating online have depicted. The camera lenses retain their triangular arrangement and are located on the left side of the bar, while the LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR Scanner are lined up vertically on the right side. Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser, who claims to have seen the device, says the iPhone 17 Pro has a two-tone finish, with the camera bar looking darker than the rest of the rear shell.

Questions remain about the accuracy of the renders. For instance, the flash and the LiDAR sensor are typically located close to camera lenses to maximize function and accuracy. It's not clear if the new camera bar designs are meant to be a functional change or a purely aesthetic choice made by Apple to refresh the look. It's worth noting that Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Front Page Tech's renders are based on a fake CAD drawing, but the larger camera bump has been previously reported by other sources, including Chinese leakers with alleged contacts within Apple's supply chain.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a similar redesigned camera module, but that seems likely given Apple's tendency to maintain design consistency across Pro models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air, which replaces the Plus model in the upcoming series, is expected to adopt a narrower camera bar housing a single camera on the left side and a microphone and LED flash horizontally lined up on the right side. Whether the regular iPhone 17 will adopt a similar design signature for the camera bump is as yet unknown.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series around its typical mid-September time frame. What do you think of the alleged Pro model redesign? Let us know in the comments.