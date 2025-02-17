Gurman: M4 MacBook Air Models to Launch by March 'At the Latest'
Apple will begin selling new MacBook Air models featuring its latest M4 chip by March "at the latest," mirroring the time frame of the M3 MacBook Air launch last year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple last updated the MacBook Air line in March 2024.
Gurman's comments appeared in his latest Power On newsletter, suggesting the reporter is no further forward on learning the exact release timing of new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models. Six days ago Gurman claimed that the machines would be introduced "within weeks."
A launch has been thought to be imminent for a while now. In fact, it was originally rumored to be planned as Apple's first hardware launch of the year. However, that is now likely to be the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Apple inadvertently confirmed the upcoming M4 MacBook Air machines back in December when the macOS Sequoia 15.2 software update included files for unreleased "Mac16,12" and "Mac16,13" machines. The files referenced the "MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)."
Since then, we've just been waiting for the new MacBook Air models to launch. As Gurman pointed out last week, existing stock of the M3 MacBook Air models is dwindling, suggesting new models should be arriving soon.
