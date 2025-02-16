Apple is 'Ramping Up' Work on a New Studio Display

by

Apple is "ramping up" work on a new Studio Display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

studio display purple
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the new Studio Display "should arrive by 2026," alongside Macs with M5 chips.

The new Studio Display will have a similar design as the current model, including a 27-inch screen size, according to Gurman.

The new display is codenamed J427 within Apple, he added.

Gurman did not reveal any new features or changes planned for the next Studio Display. Last week, however, display industry analyst Ross Young said Apple was developing a new 27-inch display with mini-LEDs that could launch in late 2025 or early 2026. Young believes this display could be a new Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting.

Mini-LED technology would provide benefits such as increased brightness and higher contrast ratio compared to the current Studio Display with LEDs.

Apple released the Studio Display in March 2022, alongside the Mac Studio. It has a 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. U.S. pricing starts at $1,599.

