OpenAI Reveals GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 Roadmap, Promises Simplified AI Experience
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced plans to streamline the company's AI offerings and provided details on the upcoming releases of its GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 large language models.
GPT-4.5 will be OpenAI's final non-chain-of-thought model, said Altman in a post on X (Twitter). "After that, a top goal for us is to unify o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all our tools, know when to think for a long time or not, and generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks," he added.
To achieve this, GPT-5 will integrate multiple OpenAI technologies, including o3, which will no longer be available as a standalone model. Meanwhile, the free tier of ChatGPT will get unlimited access to GPT-5 at a "standard intelligence setting," and Plus and Pro subscribers will gain access to higher intelligence levels with additional features like voice, canvas, search, and deep research capabilities.
"We want AI to 'just work' for you," said Altman. "We realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten. We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence."
Currently, Apple Intelligence's ChatGPT integration, which doesn't require a ChatGPT account, uses the GPT-4o model. When users who aren't signed into an account reach daily limits, the system switches to a basic mode, likely powered by the GPT-4o mini model. Given OpenAI's roadmap, Apple device users who make use of Apple's suite of AI tools should benefit from the new models when they're rolled out.
Altman didn't provide specific release dates for GPT-4.5 and GPT-5, but he suggested in a follow-up post that they should arrive within "weeks / months," respectively.
Popular Stories
The end of an 18-year era is on the horizon for the iPhone.
Apple reportedly plans to announce a new iPhone SE as soon as next week, and the device is expected to feature a full-screen design with Face ID, instead of a Touch ID home button. That means Apple will no longer sell any new iPhone models with a home button, for the first time since the original iPhone launched.
The home button...
Oppo has confirmed a February 20 global launch for its Find N5, which the company claims is the world's thinnest device in the foldable phone category. The phone is expected to be re-branded as the OnePlus Open 2 in the US.
The Chinese vendor has been teasing the device in the last few weeks, touting its waterproofing and nearly invisible display crease, and highlighting its thinness by compa...
There continue to be signs of a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip, indicating that we could see the machine launch in the not too distant future. A private account on X today shared the identifiers that the MacBook Air will use, and those identifiers correspond to the M4 chip.
According to the source, both the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with Apple's...
As the wait continues for Apple's long-rumored, fourth-generation iPhone SE, French electronics retailer Boulanger has prematurely published a product listing for a "new" model of the iPhone SE. The placeholder page says the device is "coming soon," but it offers no further information, and the price shown is obviously not real.
The listing was spotted by a reader of the French technology...
Apple today released watchOS 11.3.1, a minor update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.3.1 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.3.1 can be downloaded by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that came out last September. macOS 15.3.1 comes a few weeks after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.3.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia update through the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.7.4 and macOS 14.7.4 for those who are...
Apple's long-awaited Powerbeats Pro 2 are finally expected to be announced this Tuesday. Ahead of time, one lucky Walmart customer was able to get their hands on the earbuds early, according to a since-deleted Reddit post over the weekend.
A leaked image of the Powerbeats Pro 2 in Electric Orange
"My local Walmart had them in the cage," the Reddit user explained. "I asked if I can buy them...
Apple today released iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1, minor updates for the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.3.1 comes two weeks after Apple released iOS 18.3.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.5 for those still running...
Apple today increased its estimated trade-in values for select Mac models in the United States, with the full changes outlined below.
Apple says the extra trade-in credit for select Macs is available with the purchase of an eligible new Apple device through April 2.
The trade-in values increased by between $10 and $50.
Model
New Value
Old Value
MacBook Pro
Up to $925
...