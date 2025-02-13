OpenAI Reveals GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 Roadmap, Promises Simplified AI Experience

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced plans to streamline the company's AI offerings and provided details on the upcoming releases of its GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 large language models.



GPT-4.5 will be OpenAI's final non-chain-of-thought model, said Altman in a post on X (Twitter). "After that, a top goal for us is to unify o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all our tools, know when to think for a long time or not, and generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks," he added.

To achieve this, GPT-5 will integrate multiple OpenAI technologies, including o3, which will no longer be available as a standalone model. Meanwhile, the free tier of ChatGPT will get unlimited access to GPT-5 at a "standard intelligence setting," and Plus and Pro subscribers will gain access to higher intelligence levels with additional features like voice, canvas, search, and deep research capabilities.



"We want AI to 'just work' for you," said Altman. "We realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten. We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence."

Currently, Apple Intelligence's ChatGPT integration, which doesn't require a ChatGPT account, uses the GPT-4o model. When users who aren't signed into an account reach daily limits, the system switches to a basic mode, likely powered by the GPT-4o mini model. Given OpenAI's roadmap, Apple device users who make use of Apple's suite of AI tools should benefit from the new models when they're rolled out.

Altman didn't provide specific release dates for GPT-4.5 and GPT-5, but he suggested in a follow-up post that they should arrive within "weeks / months," respectively.