Apple May Drop iPhone Display Supplier Over Quality Issues

Apple supplier BOE is again facing issues with its OLED panel production for iPhones, prompting Apple to consider redirecting orders to Samsung Display and LG Display, according to sources in Korea (via OLED-info).



The Chinese display manufacturer has reportedly been struggling to meet Apple's quality standards for LTPS AMOLED displays intended for iPhone 14, 15, and 16 models. Since the beginning of 2024, BOE has only managed to deliver approximately 7-8 million panels to Apple, falling drastically short of its roughly 40 million unit orders.

The quality issues are expected to take at least six weeks to resolve. Meanwhile, industry insiders suggest that Samsung Display is likely to receive the majority of any redirected orders, since LG Display's production capacity is primarily focused on manufacturing LTPO AMOLED displays for iPhone "Pro" models.

This is just the latest setback in BOE's troubled history with iPhone OLED production. The company faced similar challenges in 2023 when it struggled with light leakage issues around the Dynamic Island cutout for iPhone 15 displays, leading Apple to reduce orders significantly.