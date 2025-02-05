WhatsApp Users Can Now Send Images and Voice Messages to ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced a couple of new ChatGPT features for WhatsApp users, adding support for voice messages and image-based interactions when communicated with the chat bot via the Meta-owned chat platform.



Users can now send voice messages or upload images directly in their WhatsApp conversations with the AI assistant, said OpenAI in a post on Twitter (X), although ChatGPT will continue to respond exclusively to WhatsApp users through text.

To access ChatGPT on WhatsApp, you'll need to add the number 1-800-CHAT-GPT (1-800-242-8478) to your contacts. The service then functions similarly to the web-based ChatGPT, but with the convenience of the WhatsApp interface.

The expansion builds upon the initial WhatsApp integration launched in December 2024, which was limited to text-based interactions. OpenAI also plans to introduce account linking functionality that will allow users to connect their existing ChatGPT accounts — whether Free, Plus, or Pro — where they can keep tabs on their chat history and get more usage out of the service in Meta's app.

1-800-ChatGPT WhatsApp Updates - You can now upload images when asking a question - You can talk to ChatGPT using voice messages - And coming soon, you can link your ChatGPT account (Free, Plus, Pro) for more usage — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 5, 2025

Any US phone number can contact ChatGPT and get 15 minutes of response time for free without an OpenAI account, but downloading the app and creating an account allows for additional call time.