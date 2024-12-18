You Can Now Call 1-800-ChatGPT Using a Phone Line to Get AI Answers
OpenAI today announced support for a new phone-based ChatGPT experience, which can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8478). The feature was introduced as part of OpenAI's ongoing 12 days of OpenAI event.
The 1-800-ChatGPT phone number is designed for situations where a data connection is unavailable, but a cellular connection works. With the feature, ChatGPT can provide answers to questions over the phone with voice-based responses, and even landlines are supported. Texting ChatGPT can be done through WhatsApp using the same number, but images and videos aren't supported at this time.
Any U.S. phone number can contact ChatGPT and get 15 minutes of response time for free without an OpenAI account, but downloading the app and creating an account allows for additional call time.
OpenAI says that the dedicated phone number is an experimental way to talk to ChatGPT, so availability and limits could change in the future.
