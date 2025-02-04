What to Expect From Apple This Month, Including All-New 'Invites' App

Apple has yet to announce any new products this year, but that should change in February. At a minimum, there will be Powerbeats Pro 2 next week, and there is a decent chance that the MacBook Air will be updated this month.

iOS 18 Calendar Feature
On the software side, Apple is expected to announce an all-new "Invites" app soon, and the first iOS 18.4 beta should be released this month.

Below, we recap what to expect from Apple in the month of February.

'Invites' App

General Calendar Feature
Last month, 9to5Mac discovered iOS 18.3 code references to a potential new "Invites" app from Apple, that would help users to organize meetings and other events. The report said the app would have iCloud integration, meaning that event invites would sync across Apple devices and be available on the web at iCloud.com.

Over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the new iCloud-based service is codenamed "Confetti" within Apple. He said it will offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." He did not say if this functionality would be available through an all-new app, or built into an existing app, such as Calendar.

Apple plans to announce the new app or service as early as this week, according to Gurman. He said it will be tied to iOS 18.3, which was released last week. There are still many unknown details, so we will have to wait for Apple's expected announcement to learn more about exactly what the company has planned.

Update: The name "Apple Invites" has leaked on iCloud.com. The page says Apple Invites will be an iCloud+ feature, so it is unclear if there will be a standalone app.

Powerbeats Pro 2

apple power beats pro 2
Last year, Apple teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025. A few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple plans to announce the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11, with U.S. pricing set at $250.

Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit. According to Gurman, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will feature the same H2 chip as used in the AirPods Pro 2, which will enable improved active noise cancellation compared to the original Powerbeats Pro.

Apple's teaser video last year showed MLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2, revealing a more vertical, slimmer design compared to the original Powerbeats Pro, which launched in 2019 and are now discontinued.

We previously discovered that Powerbeats Pro 2 will offer heart rate monitoring during workouts. Based on our iOS 18 code findings, you will be able to connect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to gym equipment like a treadmill to measure heart rate, and the data will be visible in the Health app and other supported apps on the iPhone.

iOS 18 code also revealed that Powerbeats Pro 2 will be available in four new color options, including a vibrant "Electric Orange."

Based on other recent Beats headphones, other potential upgrades for the Powerbeats Pro 2 over the originals include improved sound quality, longer battery life, and a USB-C port instead of Lightning on the charging case.

New MacBook Air?

MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Blue
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, new MacBook Air models will be announced "earlier" than some other devices rumored to launch this spring, such as the iPhone SE 4 and iPad 11. He has repeatedly said the new MacBook Air models are already in production, so a release as early as February rather than March or April seems possible.

Likely upgrades for the next 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models include the M4 chip, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.

iOS 18.4 Beta

Generic iOS 18
The first iOS 18.4 beta should be released at some point this month.

The software update is expected to introduce several new Apple Intelligence features for Siri, including on-screen awareness, deeper per-app controls, understanding of the user's personal context, and more. Apple Intelligence, which requires an iPhone 15 Pro or any iPhone 16, will also be made available in additional languages.

Other new features expected in iOS 18.4 include new emoji, the ability to set default map and translation apps in the EU, and more.

Apple's website suggests that iOS 18.4 will be released in April.

Top Rated Comments

ArtOfWarfare Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
22 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Done well, Invites could be a fantastic tool for coordinating stuff with friends/family.

Has Apple actually done a good job on any user-facing software since Tim Cook took over? Seems like all software from Apple has been increasingly bloated, pointless, and/or confusing for the past decade.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
26 minutes ago at 07:09 am

The first iOS 18.4 beta should be released at some point this month.
I hope the ETA is today, we need all the new articles that it will generate. The same for the updated MBA’s being announced. :cool:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Biro Avatar
Biro
34 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Great. More new “features” that I don’t want or need. As long as I can ignore them or turn them off, all is good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments