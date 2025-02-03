Apple and Sony Still Working to Bring VR Gaming Controller Support to Vision Pro

Apple and Sony are still collaborating to bring support for PlayStation VR2 hand controllers to the Vision Pro headset, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Sony PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller

In December, Gurman said that the partnership has been in development for several months and would introduce Sony's VR controllers as an optional accessory for Vision Pro users. He noted that PS5 and Xbox controllers are already supported by Vision Pro, but they aren't optimized for virtual reality experiences, lacking the six degrees of freedom (6DOF) needed for precise VR gaming controls.

Writing in his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reaffirmed that the feature is still in development. He now expects a visionOS software update later this year to introduce the feature.

Gurman claims that beyond gaming, the controllers could be used to controlling the operating system with more precision. While it likely won't "do anything to turn around the Vision Pro's sluggish sales," Gurman said "it would be a nice step for Apple to show that it still cares about gamers."