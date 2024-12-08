Apple and Sony Working on VR Gaming Controller Support for Vision Pro

Apple and Sony are collaborating to bring support for PlayStation VR2 hand controllers to the Vision Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller

Writing in his latest Power On newsletter , Gurman says that the partnership has been in development for several months and would introduce Sony's VR controllers as an optional accessory for Vision Pro users. Gurman notes that PS5 and Xbox controllers are already supported by Vision Pro, but they aren't optimized for virtual reality experiences, lacking the six degrees of freedom (6DOF) needed for precise VR gaming controls.

Given that Sony's VR2 controllers are currently bundled with the PlayStation VR2 headset, Sony would need to begin selling them as standalone accessories, and that would likely happen through Apple's retail and online stores.

Beyond gaming, the controllers could enhance productivity tasks and media editing in visionOS, says Gurman. This would allow users to navigate the operating system using the controller's thumb stick and directional pad for scrolling, while the trigger button could replace the finger pinch gesture for selection.

The timing of the announcement remains uncertain, and the companies have already postponed their initially planned reveal. The partnership comes as Apple faces challenges with Vision Pro adoption, with Gurman reporting that fewer than 500,000 units have been sold since its February launch, according to his sources.