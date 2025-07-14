Apple Lists Products Eligible for Tax-Free Holidays in Nine U.S. States

Apple recently updated its website with a list of products eligible for upcoming 2025 sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.



The tax-free holidays will occur in late July to early August, with the exact dates per state and other details outlined on Apple's website.

Sales tax holidays provide a limited-time opportunity to purchase select Apple products online or in stores without paying sales tax. Apple says tax savings may not appear during checkout, but will be reflected on the final receipt.

Apple products that are eligible for the tax-free holidays vary by state, and there are also price limits in some states. The most common eligible products include Macs, iPads, and related accessories, but the iPhone and Apple Vision Pro are also eligible in a few states, and some states allow any item up to a certain price limit.

Sales tax holidays are especially beneficial to students, as the tax savings can be combined with Apple's ongoing Back to School promotion, which offers students a free or discounted accessory like AirPods 4 with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.