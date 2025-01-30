Apple Might Start Buying Ads on X Again
Apple held discussions with X (formerly Twitter) about once again showing ads on the social media site, reports The Wall Street Journal. The talks are said to have taken place "in recent weeks."
In an attempt to maintain a relationship with X, Apple was one of the companies that did not pause ad buying when Elon Musk took over the company, but Apple did stop its ad buying in 2023 after Musk made antisemitic comments and there was evidence that Apple ads were being shown alongside pro-Hitler content.
Given that Musk just recently made a hand gesture that was widely interpreted as a Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration, Apple's decision to resume purchasing ads on X could be perceived as ill-advised.
Musk is, however, a close Trump advisor and deeply involved with the Trump administration, so he could influence Trump's decisions concerning tech companies like Apple. Apple CEO Tim Cook donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration and also attended the event, and other tech CEOs and companies have been plying the administration with funds. Apple did not donate.
The Wall Street Journal says that several major companies are reevaluating their stance on advertising on X. Amazon plans to up its ad spending as well, and the boost in advertising could help X with some of its debt. In January, Musk said that user growth was stagnant, revenue was "unimpressive," and that the company was "barely breaking even."
