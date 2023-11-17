Apple Pausing Advertising on X Following Latest Elon Musk Controversy

by

Apple is pausing all of its advertising on social network X, formerly known as Twitter, reports Axios. The decision comes following antisemitic remarks that Musk made on Wednesday.

X twitter logo
After advertisers fled from X after Musk's takeover of the social network, Apple continued to pay for ad spots, and has been one of the Twitter's largest ad partners. Back in March, Musk thanked Apple for its support, calling the company one of Twitter's "biggest advertisers."

Apple did temporarily pause ads on Twitter back in November 2022, which spurred Musk to lash out and ask if Apple hated "free speech." Musk also said that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store, and said that he would "make an alternative phone" if the social network was ultimately pulled.

The dispute was resolved after Musk met with Cook at Apple Park later that year, after which Musk claimed that Apple had in fact never threatened to remove Twitter from the ‌App Store‌ and that it was a "misunderstanding." Musk ultimately called it a "good conversation," and after that point, Apple "fully resumed" advertising. Reports in 2022 suggested Apple was spending more than $100 million per year on Twitter ads.

With Musk's latest comments, and evidence that X is showing Apple ads alongside pro-Hitler content, it is unclear if Apple will be convinced to resume advertising again sometime in the future. Apple CEO Tim Cook in September said that Apple is "constantly" evaluating whether Apple should be buying ads on the social network.

Apple is not the only company pulling out of Twitter ads. IBM said this week that it is pulling ads, and the European Union also no longer plans to advertise on the social network. The White House earlier today condemned Musk's comments, and X employees told The New York Times that it has been fielding calls from other companies upset with Musk.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Twitter, Elon Musk

Top Rated Comments

jhwalker Avatar
jhwalker
38 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
I'm glad companies like Apple and IBM are walking away from ex-Twitter. It's become a cesspool of "free speech" (read: out-and-out lies spread by propaganda outlets).
Score: 30 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
38 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
I 100% support this - Bravo Apple!
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
30 minutes ago at 12:25 pm
We pulled our $250,000 ad budget on Twitter the day he came in. We didn't want to advertise HR software next to nazi tweets that stayed up even when reported.

That company is bleeding to death thanks to Elon.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kirk.vino Avatar
kirk.vino
36 minutes ago at 12:19 pm
It’s worth noting that Microsoft and Sony have recently pulled out as well. Many big companies are gone. I think it’s safe to assume that he’s pretty much ruined the platform. His “let that sink in” has a whole new meaning now. It’s definitely sinking lol
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chuckeee Avatar
Chuckeee
37 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
Why did it take so long?
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagar Avatar
hagar
33 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
We all knew this was going to happen. Musk can’t manage the town square of the world if there’s no moderation and if he continues to express his conservative political views.

If he insists on turning X into a Truth Social clone and propaganda machine for extreme right republicans, then Apple has no place on that platform. Good for Tim.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
