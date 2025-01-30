Apple's Back to School Sale Launches in Japan With Apple Gift Cards
Apple's annual "Back to School" promotion has launched in Japan today after returning earlier this month in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea.
While the other countries that saw the promotion launch this month offered either free AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation with the purchase of any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, or a free Apple Pencil Pro or Apple Pencil (USB-C) with the purchase of any new iPad Pro or iPad Air, the Japanese promotion is offering Apple Gift Cards with the purchase of select Mac and iPad models.
- MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac: 22,000 yen Apple Gift Card
- iPad Pro or iPad Air: 15,000 yen Apple Gift Card
This year's promotion in Japan runs from January 30 through April 9 and is available to qualified education customers who certify their eligibility through UNiDAYS at the time of order. Current and admitted students to universities, colleges, and vocational schools, as well as faculty, staff, and PTA officers at junior high, high, university, and vocational schools, are eligible.
