Apple's Student Offer With Free AirPods Returns in These Four Countries

Apple's annual "Back to School" or "Back to Uni" promotion has returned this week in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea.



From January 8 through March 13, qualifying higher-education students and staff in these countries can receive free AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation with the purchase of any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac, or a free Apple Pencil Pro or Apple Pencil (USB-C) with the purchase of any new iPad Pro or iPad Air.

Alternatively, you can receive a discount equivalent to the price of the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation on the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max.

In each country, the offer is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and in person at Apple's retail stores. The offer can be combined with Apple's educational discounts on products, and AppleCare+ plans are 20% off for students.

Apple's Back to School promotion typically launches in the U.S. in June each year, often with Apple gift cards instead of free AirPods or Apple Pencils.