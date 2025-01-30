Apple Arcade Getting PGA Tour Pro Golf Game
Popular game series PGA Tour is coming to Apple Arcade, with PGA Tour Pro Golf set to launch on the gaming service on February 6. This will be the first PGA Tour game on Apple Arcade, and it will feature true-to-life PGA Tour locations.
Recreations of iconic golf courses at Pebble Beach, Spanish Bay, Latrobe Country Club, and more will be featured. According to Apple, players can expect real-time competitive gameplay where everyone plays simultaneously, without the need to wait for turns. "It's golf like you've never played before," reads the app's description.
There will be daily and multi-day tournaments to complete, with exclusive rewards offered. Players will earn coins and cash in all game modes, and that currency will be used to purchase new clubs and equipment.
Next week, Apple Arcade Vision Pro game Synth Riders is set to gain a new Kendrick Lamar experience that features moody spotlights shifting to the beat. The soundscape is designed to accompany Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX.
This week, existing games like Jetpack Joyride 2, Temple Run: Legends, Wheel of Fortune Daily, and Stitch are receiving content updates.
Apple Arcade is a gaming service that's priced at $6.99 per month in the U.S., and it is also included in Apple One bundles. Games that are available through Apple Arcade do not include ads or in-app purchases.
