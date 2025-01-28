iPhone 17 Camera Redesign Rumors Conflict on Spatial Video Support

Rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series have so far sparked a good deal of discussion regarding a potential redesign of the rear camera module. Leaks suggest the cosmetic changes could be big, but whether they would impact the iPhone camera's existing capabilities is a question for which no-one has yet provided an adequate answer.

The Camera Redesign Rumor Problem

Several rumors suggest that for the iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple may transition from its traditional triangular lens arrangement to a horizontal, elongated bar or strip of lenses, similar to the one used on the Google Pixel 9. However, we've had conflicting information, with at least one source claiming that the iPhone 17 Pro models will retain the existing triangular configuration amidst broader material redesigns of the rear casing.



The major point of concern with adopting a horizontal camera layout is its potential impact on the device's ability to capture spatial video for Apple Vision Pro — a feature currently supported by iPhone 15 Pro devices and all iPhone 16 models.



What Is Spatial Video?

Spatial video is an immersive video format that provides a more three-dimensional experience by capturing content from multiple perspectives. The technology allows viewers wearing Apple Vision Pro to feel as if they're present in the environment being filmed, offering a significant enhancement over traditional 2D video formats.



The shooting mode requires two cameras to record footage simultaneously when the iPhone is held in a landscape orientation, where the horizontal separation between lenses is crucial for them to mimic the distance between human eyes and create depth perception. Unlike standard 3D video that presents a static perspective, spatial video in this way creates six degrees of freedom, so that if the viewer shifts their position, the perspective in the video footage also shifts accordingly.

On iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models, spatial video is achieved by using the vertically aligned main Wide/Fusion and Ultra Wide cameras to capture these differing perspectives. Similarly, Apple adopted a vertical alignment design for the dual-lens rear cameras on the standard iPhone 16 models as a strategic move to allow for spatial video capture.



Logic would therefore seem to dictate that if the iPhone 17 Pro models were to adopt the rumored elongated horizontal bar of lenses, they would no longer be capable of shooting spatial video in landscape orientation – in the process losing a core camera functionality that has been present in their predecessors for two generations. Conversely, were the non-Pro models to retain the vertical alignment of the two lenses currently used in the iPhone 16, spatial capture would become incongruously exclusive to Apple's more affordable flagship device.

On the other hand, if the standard iPhone 17 also adopted the elongated horizontal bar design, then no model in the series would be capable of spatial video. (Rumors suggest the same can already be said for the Plus-replacing "iPhone 17 Air," which allegedly features just a single camera lens).



Would Apple really be prepared to nix its spatial video capability from some, if not all, iPhone 17 models – a feature that it has spent so much research and development (not to mention marketing) in order to bring to iPhones? Many would suggest that none of these scenarios are likely.



Overcoming Spatial Technical Challenges

There is another possibility, however. Recent advancements in computational photography may have opened avenues for creating spatial videos without the existing strict hardware constraints. For example, Gaussian splatting, which was invented less than two years ago, can generate photorealistic 3D models using data from multiple camera angles, even when using non-traditional camera arrangements.



Niantic, a company with close ties to Google, has already been leveraging Gaussian splatting in its Scaniverse app to create photorealistic 3D models. Not only that, Niantic's WebXR app "Into the Scaniverse" for the Meta Quest headset allows users to step inside the splats they have captured in Scaniverse and walk around.

Could Apple be developing something akin to Guassian splatting for video – similar to its visionOS 2 feature that uses advanced machine learning to transform a 2D image into a spatial photo which then comes to life when viewed on Vision Pro?



Of course, whether or not Apple is adopting something similar is anyone's guess at this point. Equally, there's no reason to believe one way or the other that Apple has developed its own, alternative solution that accommodates a "runway" style camera module redesign. The only thing we do know is that we'll learn everything when Apple announces the iPhone 17 series around its usual mid-September time frame.