Next Year's Slim iPhone 17 Could Be an 'iPhone Air'

by

Apple's rumored iPhone 17 "Slim" could be positioned as an iPhone "Air" to boost sales, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained how the "fourth" model in the ‌iPhone‌ lineup since 2020 (the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 Plus) has largely been a commercial failure. In the case of the Plus model, this is likely because it is just $100 less than the Pro, so most customers simply opt for the higher-end model.

There has been uncertainty in recent months about the intention of the so-called ‌iPhone 17‌ "Slim" and its rumored position in the lineup. Last week, YouTuber Jon Prosser was first to suggest that the device could be positioned as an "‌iPhone‌ Air." Now, Gurman seems to have supported this idea.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ "Air" will represent a new approach to this fourth model in the lineup, offering a device with a substantially thinner design that sits between the ‌iPhone 17‌ and ‌iPhone 17‌ Pro. Gurman compared the device to the original MacBook Air from 2008, which sat between the regular MacBook and MacBook Pro in the lineup.

The sales pitch will probably go like this: If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don't really need the performance, screen size or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.

At minimum, Gurman expects the ‌iPhone‌ "Air" to be more popular than the ‌iPhone‌ mini and Plus devices from recent years.

Gurman added that the thinner design of the ‌iPhone 17‌ "Air" will "just be a step toward something better" since Apple will eventually want to "squeeze the power of a Pro model into this smaller design." However, he does not expect this to occur before 2027 at the earliest.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday August 8, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

Thursday August 8, 2024 8:29 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
Read Full Article683 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Just One Month Out – Here's Everything We Know

Saturday August 10, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Read Full Article211 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: New Features, Release Timing, and More

Friday August 9, 2024 6:30 am PDT by
As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously. Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing. New Features iOS 18.0 iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos ...
Read Full Article32 comments
M4 Real Feature Blue

When to Expect New M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro Models

Friday August 9, 2024 5:15 am PDT by
Apple intends to update its entire Mac lineup to the M4 processor over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs. Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip as early as this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, with the Mac mini also set to feature its first...
Read Full Article157 comments

Top Rated Comments

Radeon85 Avatar
Radeon85
16 minutes ago at 08:46 am
If it's going to be really thin then I hope it's reinforced well, unless they want the thing snapping like a twig again.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
desslr Avatar
desslr
15 minutes ago at 08:47 am
This is going to flop badly if this is the case. Pay more for the same phone just thinner?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
14 minutes ago at 08:48 am

Apple will eventually want to "squeeze the power of a Pro model into this smaller design."
I can predict this phone will also squeeze my wallet into a smaller size. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dz5b609 Avatar
dz5b609
13 minutes ago at 08:49 am
The more I hear about this phone the less sense it makes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
15 minutes ago at 08:47 am
From mini to plus to air.

Apple really wants a 4th model to work out, huh?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
14 minutes ago at 08:48 am
And if it doesn't sell as well as the more expensive heavier pro models, that will be taken as proof that everyone wants thicker and heavier phones.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments