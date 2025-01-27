Apple Releases watchOS 11.3 With New Black Unity Watch Face

Apple today released watchOS 11.3, the third major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.3 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.



watchOS 11.3 can be downloaded on an iPhone running iOS 18.3 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

The watchOS 11.3 update introduces a new Black Unity watch face for the Apple Watch, which is designed to match a new band that came out today. According to Apple, the new watch face and band are "inspired by the rhythm of humanity," with Black creatives and allies at Apple collaborating on the designs.

More of the features available in watchOS 11 can be found in our watchOS 11 roundup.