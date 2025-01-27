Apple Developing Version of visionOS for Future Smart Glasses

Apple is reportedly developing a version of visionOS – its operating system for Apple Vision Pro – that will work with smart glasses, as part of continuing efforts to expand its AR product lineup beyond a cumbersome headset with something that has wider appeal.



According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro has so far been a flop. Many users find the $3,500 headset too heavy for extended use, expensive, and prone to overheating, relegating it to niche status. Interest in the device has reportedly waned since its launch, with sales falling short of Apple's expectations.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple's Vision Products Group is looking beyond the Vision Pro and considering launching smart glasses comparable to Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration. Executives involved in the effort reportedly don't think a product will be ready for three years or more, with plenty of research still to be done.

To that end, the company is currently conducting user studies at its offices "to gauge the appeal of features and interfaces," and is already working on a version of visionOS that will run on glasses, reports Gurman. Codenamed "Atlas," the studies are being led by Apple's Product Systems Quality team, part of the hardware engineering division.

The work continues at a secretive facility in Santa Clara, a town away from the company's home base in Cupertino. Apple laid off some employees from the site last year, while the remaining staff work on AR technology. Apple also has a manufacturing facility there to test future screens.

Apple still plans to revamp the Vision Pro headset to broaden its appeal, first by releasing a lower-end device with less expensive components. Apple is aiming to sell the more affordable model at the price of a high-end iPhone, which retails for up to $1,600. The aim was to release it at the end of 2024, but Apple is still working on a firm prototype.

Separately, Apple is also said to be working with Sony to bring support for PlayStation VR2 hand controllers to the Vision Pro for gaming purposes. The two have been collaborating for several months, and could bring VR controller support to the Vision Pro as an optional feature.