Gurman: Apple Stores Receiving 'Merchandise' Updates Next Week

by

Apple's retail stores will be rolling out "merchandise/floor marketing updates" next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone 16 Apple Store Levels
Gurman did not explicitly say if the store updates are related to any upcoming product announcements, but he did mention that next week is around the time that Apple rolls out its annual Black Unity watch band for the Apple Watch.

In each of the past four years, Apple has announced a Black Unity campaign in the second half of January, and this has typically included a new Apple Watch band, Apple Watch face, and iPhone wallpaper featuring the colors of the Pan-African flag. We recently discovered that the upcoming tvOS 18.3 update for the Apple TV has a new UNITY25 reference hidden within its code, which suggests that the Black Unity campaign may continue in 2025. If so, it is likely that Apple will make an announcement about it next week.

Apple Watch Black Unity Band 2024
It is unclear if there will be any other product announcements next week beyond a new Black Unity band. Apple is expected to announce updated MacBook Air models with the M4 chip in early 2025, and Powerbeats Pro 2 are also coming soon, but Gurman did not mention anything beyond a potential Black Unity band in his social media post today.

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, and other software updates next week, following more than a month of beta testing.

Cross your fingers that the merchandise updates means that Apple will have a busy week ahead, but keep your expectations tempered.

Dark_Omen
Dark_Omen
28 minutes ago at 05:32 pm
I don't get why Apple does this stuff. I don't go out of my way to buy Apple products because they sell black unity stuff. I buy what I buy because of the quality and features of said product.

Just make good products and leave the political stuff out.

Just make good products and leave the political stuff out.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack
JPack
22 minutes ago at 05:39 pm
Title had me going. Thought it was something legit.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FlavorfulTreat
FlavorfulTreat
51 minutes ago at 05:10 pm
They better be handing out fistfuls of cognitive dissonance too, if it's a product about black unity. Looking at you, Timmy…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FlyingDutch
FlyingDutch
49 minutes ago at 05:12 pm
It will be just the Black Unity initiative. It's too soon for anything else
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
