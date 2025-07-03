Apple Celebrates All-New Store With iPhone, iPad, and Mac Wallpaper

Apple has announced that it will be opening an all-new store at the Grand Front shopping complex in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, July 26.



To celebrate the occasion, Apple has shared a wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This will be Apple's first store in Umeda, a busy mixed-use district of Osaka with two major train stations, shops, restaurants, and more.

Apple has another store in Osaka, in the Shinsaibashi district.