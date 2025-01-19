Powerbeats Pro 2 Coming Soon: Apple to Announce Them 'Imminently'

In September, Apple said that it would be launching Powerbeats Pro 2 in 2025, and it appears the wireless earbuds are coming very soon.

Powerbeats Pro 2 images found in iOS 18 code Powerbeats Pro 2 images found in iOS 18 code

In his Power On newsletter today , Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the Powerbeats Pro 2 are "due imminently." In addition to Apple filing the Powerbeats Pro 2 in regulatory databases last month, Gurman said Apple is planning to hold product briefings with the media "in a week or so" to go over the new features of the wireless earbuds.

Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit. Apple's teaser video last year showed MLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2, revealing a more vertical, slimmer design compared to the original Powerbeats Pro, which are now discontinued.

MLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2 MLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2

We previously reported that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will offer heart rate monitoring during workouts . Based on our iOS 18 code findings, you will be able to connect the Powerbeats Pro 2 to gym equipment like a treadmill to measure heart rate, and the data will be visible in the Health app and other supported apps on the iPhone.

We also confirmed that Powerbeats Pro 2 will support Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, and Adaptive Audio. The earbuds and charging case will be available in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Electric Orange, and Hyper Purple, and the case should have a USB-C port.

Based on other recent Beats headphones, other potential upgrades for the Powerbeats Pro 2 include improved sound quality, longer battery life, and improved cross-platform compatibility with Android features like Find My Device.