Apple CEO Tim Cook Visits Lumon Industries in 'Severance' Promo Video
The hit Apple TV+ workplace thriller "Severance" returned for a second season last week, and Apple continues to heavily market the show.
In a short video shared today by "Severance" executive producer Ben Stiller, Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Lumon Industries. He enters the office's elevator and undergoes the severance procedure, which divides his memories between his work and personal life. Cook arrives to the severed floor as his "innie," wearing a "Tim C." name tag.
A stoic but smiling Tim C. walks down a hallway and enters a room with Milchick, who greets him by calling him the "core of the apple." Cook sits down in front of a TV, which will play a video walking him through his new severed work life.
Episode two of the second season of "Severance" is now available to watch on Apple TV+, which costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S. after a seven-day trial. Apple TV+ is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles.
"Severance" was created by Dan Erickson. The first season of the show premiered in 2022 to critical acclaim, becoming one of Apple TV+'s most popular series. In the second season, Apple says the Lumon Industries employees "learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."
