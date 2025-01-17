MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Air and Rock Paper Pencil Kit From Astropad

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an M2 iPad Air, an Apple Pencil Pro, and Astropad's best iPad accessory, the Rock Paper Pencil.

astropad rock paper pencil 1
Rock Paper Pencil is an all-in-one kit that features a textured screen protector and ‌Apple Pencil‌ tip. The two components of the kit make writing and drawing on the ‌iPad‌ feel like you're writing on a piece of paper instead of on a glossy display.

astropad rock paper pencil 2
Writing or drawing on an ‌iPad‌ feels distinctly different from writing or drawing with a paper and a pen, and Rock Paper Pencil does a great job at making you forget you're using a tablet. It feels like writing on paper, and it also sounds like writing on paper.

astropad rock paper pencil 3
The screen protector uses NanoCling technology so it adheres to an ‌iPad‌ using static cling, and it can be taken off and put back on as needed with no residue left on the ‌iPad‌'s screen. With NanoCling, the screen protector fits right up to the display of the ‌iPad‌ to provide a flat surface with no gaps or ridges. Because of the slight friction from the texture of the screen protector, there's much more control over stroke output.

astropad rock paper pencil 4
Rock Paper Pencil's pencil tip fits on the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro (and other ‌Apple Pencil‌ models) and it can hold up to heavy daily use. The tip features a wear-resistant copper alloy core with a palladium exterior coating, and it is equivalent to an 0.7mm ballpoint pen for precision writing and sketching. Astropad includes two pencil tips with the kit, along with a protective storage sleeve so you can tuck away the screen protector when you're not using it.

astropad rock paper pencil 5
Priced at $45, the Rock Paper Pencil kit works with all of Apple's modern iPads, including the ‌iPad Air‌, both iPad Pro models, the sixth-generation iPad mini, and the 7th-generation and later ‌iPad‌.

astropad rock paper pencil 6
We have an ‌iPad Air‌ 2, Rock Paper Pencil, and ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Astropad Giveaway
The contest will run from today (January 17) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 24. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after January 24 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

