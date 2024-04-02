Alleged iOS 18 Design Resource Reveals visionOS-Like Redesign

A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app.

Alleged iOS 18 design resource. Alleged iOS 18 design resource.

MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps using software like Sketch and Photoshop. We cannot attest to the authenticity of the image, but believe it is worth sharing because it is consistent with previous rumors.

In February, Israeli website The Verifier claimed that iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements. The Vision Pro headset's OS features a high level of depth translucency with glass-like buttons that have reflective edges.

visionOS design elements. visionOS design elements.

For example, the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will apparently feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu has clear similarities to visionOS. Apple also plans to redesign various other system menus and built-in apps on iOS 18, including Safari, according to the report.

The Verifier has a mixed track record with Apple rumors over the years, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman subsequently said that Apple is working to update the design of iOS as "early as this year." He agreed that iOS could take some design cues from visionOS going forward, but Gurman does not expect a "total overhaul that mirrors visionOS." The extent of the potential redesign is therefore still unknown.

While Gurman implied that the redesign may not emerge this year, he was more firm about iOS 18 being redesigned in a November edition of his newsletter, when he said Apple's senior management had described iOS 18 as "ambitious and compelling," with "major new features and designs."

The purported iOS 18 Camera app design resource seemingly lines up with these reports, showing a substantial rethinking of Apple's visual elements in line with visionOS, but it may not be legitimate. Apple is expected to preview iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. The first beta should be available shortly after the announcement. The update should be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. For more details about the upcoming software update, see our comprehensive iOS 18 roundup.