Alleged iOS 18 Design Resource Reveals visionOS-Like Redesign

by

A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app.

iOS 18 Camera App Possible Leak 16x9 1Alleged iOS 18 design resource.

MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps using software like Sketch and Photoshop. We cannot attest to the authenticity of the image, but believe it is worth sharing because it is consistent with previous rumors.

In February, Israeli website The Verifier claimed that iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements. The Vision Pro headset's OS features a high level of depth translucency with glass-like buttons that have reflective edges.

visionOS designvisionOS design elements.

For example, the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will apparently feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app last year. The design of this menu has clear similarities to visionOS. Apple also plans to redesign various other system menus and built-in apps on iOS 18, including Safari, according to the report.

The Verifier has a mixed track record with Apple rumors over the years, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman subsequently said that Apple is working to update the design of iOS as "early as this year." He agreed that iOS could take some design cues from visionOS going forward, but Gurman does not expect a "total overhaul that mirrors visionOS." The extent of the potential redesign is therefore still unknown.

While Gurman implied that the redesign may not emerge this year, he was more firm about iOS 18 being redesigned in a November edition of his newsletter, when he said Apple's senior management had described iOS 18 as "ambitious and compelling," with "major new features and designs."

The purported iOS 18 Camera app design resource seemingly lines up with these reports, showing a substantial rethinking of Apple's visual elements in line with visionOS, but it may not be legitimate. Apple is expected to preview iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. The first beta should be available shortly after the announcement. The update should be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. For more details about the upcoming software update, see our comprehensive iOS 18 roundup.

Related Roundup: iOS 18

Top Rated Comments

iamgalt Avatar
iamgalt
45 minutes ago at 08:30 am

So basically. this could or could not be iOS 18 based on confirmed and non confirmed rumors from current and former employees and it could or could not release this year..

got it..
Congratulations; you have defined a rumor. Just the sort of thing you’d see on macRUMORS.com
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigJohno Avatar
BigJohno
55 minutes ago at 08:21 am
I'll take it. Ready for a refresh on iOS.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hobbes42 Avatar
Hobbes42
40 minutes ago at 08:36 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/04/02/ios-18-resource-reveals-visionos-redesign/')

A first look at iOS 18's rumored visionOS-style redesign may have been revealed by a new image of the Camera app.




Alleged iOS 18 design resource.

MacRumors received the above iPhone frame template from an anonymous source who claims they obtained it from an iOS engineer. It will allegedly be included as part of the Apple Design Resources ('https://developer.apple.com/design/resources/') for iOS 18, which helps developers visually design apps using software like Sketch and Photoshop. We cannot attest to the authenticity of the image, but believe it is worth sharing because it is consistent with previous rumors.

In February, Israeli website The Verifier claimed that iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will feature visionOS-inspired design elements ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/02/09/ios-18-visionos-design-elements-rumor/'). The Vision Pro headset's OS features a high level of depth translucency with glass-like buttons that have reflective edges.




visionOS design elements.


For example, the Apple TV app on iPadOS 18 will apparently feature the same translucent navigation bar that was introduced in the tvOS 17.2 version of the app ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/10/26/apple-tv-app-redesign-tvos-17-2/') last year. The design of this menu has clear similarities to visionOS. Apple also plans to redesign various other system menus and built-in apps on iOS 18, including Safari, according to the report.

The Verifier has a mixed track record with Apple rumors over the years, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman subsequently said that Apple is working to update the design of iOS ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/02/25/ios-18-design-changes-rumors/') as "early as this year." He agreed that iOS could take some design cues from visionOS going forward, but Gurman does not expect a "total overhaul that mirrors visionOS." The extent of the potential redesign is therefore still unknown.

While Gurman implied that the redesign may not emerge this year, he was more firm about iOS 18 being redesigned in a November edition ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2023-11-12/apple-aapl-plans-ambitious-ios-18-and-macos-15-updates-seeks-to-squash-bugs-lovjlsf6') of his newsletter, when he said Apple's senior management had described iOS 18 as "ambitious and compelling," ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/11/13/apple-says-ios-18-ambitious-compelling/') with "major new features and designs."

The purported iOS 18 Camera app design resource seemingly lines up with these reports, showing a substantial rethinking of Apple's visual elements in line with visionOS, but it may not be legitimate. Apple is expected to preview iOS 18 at its annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. The first beta should be available shortly after the announcement. The update should be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. For more details about the upcoming software update, see our comprehensive iOS 18 roundup ('https://www.macrumors.com/roundup/ios-18/').

Article Link: Alleged iOS 18 Design Resource Reveals visionOS-Like Redesign ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/04/02/ios-18-resource-reveals-visionos-redesign/')
The last redesign of iOS was over a decade ago.

I am totally here for a refresh. Let’s bring a little bit of that skeuomorphism back! We’ve had this boring, basic flat look for way too long.

I still hold some resentment towards everyone who bitched so much about skeuomorphism. I liked it more.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
54 minutes ago at 08:22 am
That'll be fine by me. Shake it up some.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bigkool2inSC Avatar
Bigkool2inSC
51 minutes ago at 08:24 am
So basically. this could or could not be iOS 18 based on confirmed and non confirmed rumors from current and former employees and it could or could not release this year..

got it..
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wig321 Avatar
Wig321
44 minutes ago at 08:31 am
Rubbish. 50 shades of grey. Why is Apple determined to remove all contrast from iOS and MacOS?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

top stories 30mar2024

Top Stories: WWDC 2024 Announced, New iPads Delayed, and More

Saturday March 30, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's WWDC 2024 dates have been announced, giving us timing for the unveiling of the company's next round of major operating system updates and likely some other announcements. This week also saw some disappointing news on the iPad front, with update timing for the iPad Pro and iPad Air pushed back from previous rumors. We did hear some new tidbits about what might be coming in iOS 18 and...
Read Full Article18 comments
maxresdefault

Apple to Launch New iPad Pro and iPad Air Models in May

Thursday March 28, 2024 11:07 am PDT by
Apple will introduce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in early May, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman previously suggested the new iPads would come out in March, and then April, but the timeline has been pushed back once again. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple is working on updates to both the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The iPad Pro models will...
Read Full Article228 comments
a iphone 6 plus ad

Apple Says iPhone 6 Plus Now 'Obsolete' and iPad Mini 4 Now 'Vintage'

Monday April 1, 2024 6:42 am PDT by
Apple today added a handful of devices to its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list, including some older iPhone and iPad models. Apple now considers the iPhone 6 Plus to be "obsolete" worldwide, meaning that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for the device. Apple says it considers a product "obsolete" once seven...
Read Full Article100 comments
iOS 17

What to Expect From iOS 17.5

Monday April 1, 2024 8:20 am PDT by
Apple has yet to release the first beta of iOS 17.5 for the iPhone, but two changes are already expected with the upcoming software update. iOS 17.5 will likely allow iPhone users in the EU to download apps directly from the websites of eligible developers, and the update might include some changes to how Apple ID recovery contacts work. More details about these potential changes follow. W...
Read Full Article21 comments
airtag new orange

Criminals in Montreal Using AirTags to Steal Vehicles

Friday March 29, 2024 12:50 pm PDT by
Thieves in Montreal, Canada have been using Apple's AirTags to facilitate vehicle theft, according to a report from Vermont news sites WCAX and NBC5 (via 9to5Mac). Police officers in Burlington, Vermont have issued a warning about AirTags for drivers who recently visited Canada. Two Burlington residents found Apple AirTags in their vehicles after returning from trips to Montreal, and these...
Read Full Article144 comments
apple card savings account feature

Apple Card Savings Account to Receive First-Ever Interest Rate Decrease

Monday April 1, 2024 2:34 pm PDT by
Nearly one year after it launched in the U.S., the Apple Card's high-yield savings account will be receiving its first-ever interest rate decrease. Starting on April 3, the Apple Card savings account's annual percentage yield (APY) will be lowered to 4.4%, according to data on Apple's backend discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The account currently has a 4.5% APY. 4.4% will ...
Read Full Article29 comments
macbook pro blue feb

Best Buy Introduces All-Time Low Prices on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Monday April 1, 2024 8:38 am PDT by
Best Buy is discounting a large collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, including both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article14 comments