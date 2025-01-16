Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

by

Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the second betas.

Generic iOS 18
iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update. Apple has also seeded a new developer beta of visionOS 2.3, which can be downloaded through the Settings app on the Vision Pro.

There are no new Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, and few new features. The update is mostly focused on bug fixes, but it will likely bring support for robot vacuums in HomeKit.

Additional ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Siri updates coming in later in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates that will follow iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. We're expecting to see the new software launch toward the end of January.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.3 Coming Soon: Here's What's New

Monday January 13, 2025 5:33 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

'iPhone 17 Air' Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Wednesday January 15, 2025 7:16 am PST by
While the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" is not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the "ultra-thin" device. Overall, the "iPhone 17 Air" is shaping up to be a mixed bag. Due to its thinness, the device is expected to have some limited specifications compared to the iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, only a single speaker, no SIM...
Read Full Article118 comments
new magsafe charger

Apple Releases Updated MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday January 14, 2025 11:30 am PST by
Apple today released new firmware designed for the 25W MagSafe Charger that is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later and the latest AirPods and Apple Watch models. The updated firmware is version 2A143, up from the 2A138 firmware that the accessory shipped with. In the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the internal firmware number. The 2024 MagSafe charger was...
Read Full Article67 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Thursday January 9, 2025 5:45 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article103 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

HomePod Mini 2 and New Apple TV Launch Timeframe Narrowed Down

Sunday January 12, 2025 4:11 pm PST by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to release new HomePod mini and Apple TV models this year, and now he has provided a more precise timeframe. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple is currently aiming to launch the new HomePod mini and Apple TV models "toward the end of the year." That timeframe suggests the devices will be released at some point...
Read Full Article59 comments
severance new york promo 1

Apple Promotes Severance Season 2 Premiere With Lumon Industries Pop-Up and Visits From Actors

Tuesday January 14, 2025 3:47 pm PST by
Ahead of the season two premiere of hit TV show Severance, Apple is marketing the show with a fun Severance pop-up at the Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Apple has assembled a glass cube with workstations that are identical to the setups that Lumon employees use on the show, complete with employees "working," doing yoga, playing catch, throwing paper airplanes, sipping coffee, and...
Read Full Article50 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected This Year: Here's What We Know

Wednesday January 8, 2025 7:05 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article64 comments
General Apps Messages Redux

Phishing Attacks Use This Simple Trick to Defeat iPhone Message Security

Monday January 13, 2025 6:11 am PST by
A new social engineering tactic is being used by cybercriminals to trick iPhone users into disabling iMessage's built-in phishing protection, in a bid to expose them to malicious links and scams, according to BleepingComputer. The scam exploits a security feature in iMessage that automatically disables links from unknown senders. Apple told the outlet that when users reply to these messages...
Read Full Article67 comments

Top Rated Comments

SolarCowboy Avatar
SolarCowboy
19 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Hey Macrumors, is there a reason that you all have decided to drop any mention of VisionOS releases in the headlines, even though the arrival clearly details that VisionOS had an update too??? Your statement,”Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers …”

I understand many people are VisionPro haters … the cost, the weight, what will I use it for, etc. as an early adopter and an owner of a VisionPro … I use mine everyday for a virtual monitor, and it is great for enjoying movies and shows for a complete escape environment.

I look forward to ver 3 of the OS as well as a cheaper option for mass adoption … it is an amazing piece of tech.

Regarding the weight … not an issue … just a bunch of whiny weaklings out there. Man up!

Please give the VisionOS releases the publicity they deserve and don’t give into the haters by de-emphasizing them.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gigapocket1 Avatar
gigapocket1
36 minutes ago at 10:09 am
yawn
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments