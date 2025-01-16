Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3

Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the second betas.



iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software update. Apple has also seeded a new developer beta of visionOS 2.3, which can be downloaded through the Settings app on the Vision Pro.

There are no new Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, and few new features. The update is mostly focused on bug fixes, but it will likely bring support for robot vacuums in HomeKit.

Additional ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Siri updates coming in later in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates that will follow iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. We're expecting to see the new software launch toward the end of January.