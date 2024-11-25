Apple Reportedly Plans to Remove iPhone's SIM Card Tray in More Countries Next Year
Apple is planning to remove the physical SIM card tray on iPhones in more countries next year, The Information said today, in a report focused on the ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air." However, the report did not mention any specific countries.
In the U.S., all iPhone 14 through iPhone 16 models do not have a SIM card tray, and instead rely entirely on digital eSIM technology. Apple has yet to release any iPhones without a SIM card tray outside of the U.S., but it sounds like the change will finally expand internationally starting with the iPhone 17 lineup next September.
Indeed, the report said that all current "iPhone 17 Air" prototypes lack a SIM card tray. The report said it is unclear if the device will be sold in China as a result, since the country has not approved the use of eSIMs in smartphones. Of course, that could change.
When the iPhone 14 series launched in 2022, Apple promoted eSIMs as being more secure than a physical SIM, as they cannot be removed from an iPhone that is lost or stolen. In addition, at least eight eSIMs can be managed on an iPhone at once, eliminating the need to obtain, carry, and swap physical SIM cards while traveling.
Apple has a support document with a list of carriers around that world that support eSIMs.
