CES 2025 Day 3: Wireless TVs, Futuristic Electric Cars and More

CES is continuing on, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been wandering the show floor to find interesting products, some of which are Apple related and some of which are just neat.

Cars might not be the main focus of CES, but there are definitely vehicles to check out. Sony and Honda teamed up for the Afeela, a $90k car with a futuristic design and a whole glut of screens inside, plus a built-in gaming system. It's an EV that can go up to 300 miles, and it has some autonomous driving features.

As for more traditional tech, the Displace is a truly wireless TV that can run off of batteries, so it technically doesn't need to be plugged in except when it's charging. It comes in 27-inch and 55-inch models, and has an OLED display. There are attachments for HDMI inputs, a browser for watching any internet-based content, and apps, and it can apparently be mounted in 10 seconds using an active suction system.

Pricing starts at $2,499. While there's a 10,000mAh battery and extra battery accessories available, Displace didn't share details on how long the battery lasts in the standard models. The company's website suggests that the more expensive Pro model lasts for up to 60 hours when included speakers and soundbar are attached.

Other highlights from the show floor so far included the tri-fold ultra portable projector from Aurzen, multi-camera bird feeder from Birdfy, a couple of robot lawnmowers, and the Hypershell Exoskeleton.

Dan will be checking out more products today, so make sure to stay tuned to see tomorrow's CES roundup video. We're also covering announcements from CES, which you can check out at our CES 2025 hub, plus we did a Day 1 CES video and a Day 2 CES video.