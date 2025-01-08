CES 2025 Day 3: Wireless TVs, Futuristic Electric Cars and More

by

CES is continuing on, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been wandering the show floor to find interesting products, some of which are Apple related and some of which are just neat.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Cars might not be the main focus of CES, but there are definitely vehicles to check out. Sony and Honda teamed up for the Afeela, a $90k car with a futuristic design and a whole glut of screens inside, plus a built-in gaming system. It's an EV that can go up to 300 miles, and it has some autonomous driving features.

As for more traditional tech, the Displace is a truly wireless TV that can run off of batteries, so it technically doesn't need to be plugged in except when it's charging. It comes in 27-inch and 55-inch models, and has an OLED display. There are attachments for HDMI inputs, a browser for watching any internet-based content, and apps, and it can apparently be mounted in 10 seconds using an active suction system.

Pricing starts at $2,499. While there's a 10,000mAh battery and extra battery accessories available, Displace didn't share details on how long the battery lasts in the standard models. The company's website suggests that the more expensive Pro model lasts for up to 60 hours when included speakers and soundbar are attached.

Other highlights from the show floor so far included the tri-fold ultra portable projector from Aurzen, multi-camera bird feeder from Birdfy, a couple of robot lawnmowers, and the Hypershell Exoskeleton.

Dan will be checking out more products today, so make sure to stay tuned to see tomorrow's CES roundup video. We're also covering announcements from CES, which you can check out at our CES 2025 hub, plus we did a Day 1 CES video and a Day 2 CES video.

Tag: CES 2025

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

New iPhone SE and iPad 11 Launch Timing Allegedly Revealed by Leaker

Tuesday January 7, 2025 11:12 am PST by
A new iPhone SE and an iPad 11 might be coming very soon. In late December, a private account on X with a track record of leaking accurate iOS-related information said devices codenamed "V59" and "J481" will be released alongside iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that "V59" is a new iPhone SE, and that "J481" is a new entry-level iPad. iOS 15.3, iOS ...
Read Full Article38 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday January 6, 2025 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
Read Full Article90 comments
Generic iOS 18

Here's What's New in iOS 18.3 So Far

Friday January 3, 2025 11:58 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Launching This Year With One Thing in Common

Wednesday January 8, 2025 6:18 am PST by
It was recently reported that new Apple TV and new HomePod mini models will launch this year, and the devices are expected to have one thing in common. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month reported that the new Apple TV and the new HomePod mini will be equipped with Apple's own combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. Gurman said the chip supports Wi-Fi 6E, so that could end up being a key upgrade...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Slimmer Feature 1

iPhone 17 Said to Feature More Seamless Camera Bump Design

Monday January 6, 2025 2:56 am PST by
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the camera bump and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital. In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a...
Read Full Article74 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 7, 2025 8:15 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
LG UltraFine 6K Display TB5

LG Unveils UltraFine 6K Display With Thunderbolt 5 Support

Tuesday January 7, 2025 3:56 am PST by
LG has shown off a new Ultrafine 6K monitor at CES 2025. The 32-inch display is the first of its kind to support Thunderbolt 5, which Apple introduced late last year with the launch of new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models powered by M4 Pro chips. Details are scant, but we do know that the LG UltraFine 6K monitor (model 32U990A) features a Nano IPS Black panel, delivering a wide color gamut...
Read Full Article153 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article400 comments