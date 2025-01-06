CES 2025 Day 1: Samsung Adds AI to TVs and Companies Get Clever With MagSafe

It's time for the annual CES event where all kinds of tech products and accessories are being debuted, and we sent MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera to check out what's new this year. While CES officially begins tomorrow, there are pre-show events like CES Unveiled, plus Samsung shared highlights.

Samsung often uses CES to show off new TV technology, and 2025 was no exception. There's a new NEO 8K flagship TV, plus a new Frame Pro. The Frame Pro has better brightness and contrast, and an option to wirelessly display whatever output is connected to a One Connect Box, which gives more flexibility for the location of Apple TVs, consoles, sound bars, and more.

Select Samsung Smart TVs are set to gain Live Translate, an AI-powered feature that offers real-time translations as subtitles, even when subtitles aren't available as built-in content. AI is being used for generating wallpapers and some new personalization features, too.

Samsung has a new OLED Smart Monitor M9, a Studio Display competitor that has a sleek design. It offers an AI Picture Optimizer for adjusting display parameters to fit what's on-screen, and there is 4K AI upscaling. For gamers, Samsung showed off an OLED display with a 500Hz refresh rate and a 27-inch 4K OLED display.

LG was also showing off new TV and display technology. The company had a new Evo OLED TV that's much brighter than prior models, plus there's also a connect box for peripherals so you don't need them by the TV.

At CES Unveiled, Belkin showed off the Stage Power Grip, a 10,000mAh MagSafe powerbank that works as a camera grip for iPhone photography. Lexar had a tiny USB-C SSD that connects to an ‌iPhone‌, and Sharge had a Qi2 power bank with active cooling and an integrated kickstand.

Atmos Gear demoed electric roller skates that can go up to 18 miles an hour, and there was a clever salt spoon that's supposed to zap your tongue in a specific area to make you taste salt without actually adding salt to your dish.

Make sure to watch the full video to see the products in action, and stay tuned to MacRumors because we'll be sharing CES videos and articles for the next few days.