CES 2025 Day 2: Power Banks, Chargers, Hubs and Other Cool Apple Acessories

CES 2025 is in full swing, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera is back with another video showcasing new and upcoming tech products. Today's video highlights a range of Apple accessories, including power banks, hubs, Qi2 chargers, Find My devices, and more.

Anker had a 25,000mAh power bank that can charge a MacBook at up to 165W, and it includes a retractable USB-C cable. Retractable cables are a popular accessory add-on this year, and we're seeing quite a few manufacturers adding convenient cables to their products.

Satechi has new Qi2 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 compact travel charging options in fun colors, along with matching Qi2 power banks. Satechi was also showing off its M4 Mac mini hub that adds USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and easy access to the power button to the Mac mini.

Moft had new wallets with built-in ‌Find My‌ support, and an iPad Pro case with a built-in iPhone holder for a dual-screen setup. Aukey had a 6-in-1 magnetic charger with USB-C ports for powering multiple phones, an Apple Watch, and other accessories, along with a 3-in-1 charger with active cooling technology.

SanDisk had a MagSafe SSD for content creators, Flic Duo showed off a button with gesture-based controls for HomeKit devices, and OWC was demoing its Thunderbolt 5 SSD and hub. Scosche also had a Find My-enabled card tracker, a car charger with ‌Find My‌ so you can keep tabs on your car, and a a blood glucose monitor. Lockly had a Secure Pro lock with UWB for hands-free door unlocking with an ‌iPhone‌, and Plantaform showed off an indoor gardening machine that looks like a Keurig for plants.

Dan will be wandering the show floor for the rest of today, so make sure to stay tuned to see tomorrow's CES roundup video. We're also covering all kinds of announcements from CES, which you can check out at our CES 2025 hub, plus we did a CES Unveiled video yesterday.