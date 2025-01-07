CES 2025 Day 2: Power Banks, Chargers, Hubs and Other Cool Apple Acessories

by

CES 2025 is in full swing, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera is back with another video showcasing new and upcoming tech products. Today's video highlights a range of Apple accessories, including power banks, hubs, Qi2 chargers, Find My devices, and more.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Anker had a 25,000mAh power bank that can charge a MacBook at up to 165W, and it includes a retractable USB-C cable. Retractable cables are a popular accessory add-on this year, and we're seeing quite a few manufacturers adding convenient cables to their products.

Satechi has new Qi2 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 compact travel charging options in fun colors, along with matching Qi2 power banks. Satechi was also showing off its M4 Mac mini hub that adds USB-A ports, an SD card slot, and easy access to the power button to the Mac mini.

Moft had new wallets with built-in ‌Find My‌ support, and an iPad Pro case with a built-in iPhone holder for a dual-screen setup. Aukey had a 6-in-1 magnetic charger with USB-C ports for powering multiple phones, an Apple Watch, and other accessories, along with a 3-in-1 charger with active cooling technology.

SanDisk had a MagSafe SSD for content creators, Flic Duo showed off a button with gesture-based controls for HomeKit devices, and OWC was demoing its Thunderbolt 5 SSD and hub. Scosche also had a Find My-enabled card tracker, a car charger with ‌Find My‌ so you can keep tabs on your car, and a a blood glucose monitor. Lockly had a Secure Pro lock with UWB for hands-free door unlocking with an ‌iPhone‌, and Plantaform showed off an indoor gardening machine that looks like a Keurig for plants.

Dan will be wandering the show floor for the rest of today, so make sure to stay tuned to see tomorrow's CES roundup video. We're also covering all kinds of announcements from CES, which you can check out at our CES 2025 hub, plus we did a CES Unveiled video yesterday.

Tag: CES 2025

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:45 am PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states and territories offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in...
Read Full Article147 comments
Generic iOS 18

Here's What's New in iOS 18.3 So Far

Friday January 3, 2025 11:58 am PST by
iOS 18.3 is currently in beta for developers and public beta testers. So far, the upcoming iPhone software update is very minor in scope. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 18.3 so far. The only potential new feature coming to iPhones with iOS 18.3 so far is robot vacuum support in the Home app, but this functionality is not yet live. Apple is laying the groundwork for the feature,...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 1 Redux

iPhone 17 Air's Thickness and Price Range Revealed in New Report

Friday January 3, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple is widely rumored to be planning an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model for release later this year, and a new report offers a few purported details. South Korea's Sisa Journal today reported that Apple is aiming for the so-called "iPhone 17 Air" to be 6.25mm thick. If that measurement ends up being accurate, the device would become the thinnest iPhone ever, topping the current 6.9mm record set ...
Read Full Article244 comments
MacBook Air 15 Inch Feature Purple

New MacBook Air Models Coming Soon With These Rumored Features

Thursday January 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
One of Apple's first product announcements of 2025 will likely be updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M4 chip. Below, we recap rumors about the next MacBook Air models. New Features Expected The new MacBook Air models are expected to be equipped with Apple's already-released M4 chip, which has a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple already updated the MacBook...
Read Full Article69 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Monday January 6, 2025 10:07 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.2.1 and iPadOS 18.2.1 come almost a month after Apple released iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.2.1...
Read Full Article81 comments
apple vision pro

Apple Vision Pro May Now Be Out of Production

Tuesday December 31, 2024 2:00 pm PST by
Apple's first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year. In October, The Information's Wayne Ma reported that Apple had abruptly reduced production of the Vision Pro headset ahead of potential plans to stop making the current version of the device completely by the end of 2024. With the year now...
Read Full Article390 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Here's What's Changing With Siri in 2025

Friday January 3, 2025 2:52 pm PST by
Apple started making Siri more capable with Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, but there are additional Siri updates that are set to come in 2025 with iOS 18 and iOS 19. By this time next year, Siri should be much smarter, if Apple's planned changes live up to what the company says is coming. Features Coming in iOS 18 The best new Siri features haven't been added yet,...
Read Full Article122 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Slimmer Feature 1

iPhone 17 Said to Feature More Seamless Camera Bump Design

Monday January 6, 2025 2:56 am PST by
The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the device and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital. In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a "process...
Read Full Article69 comments