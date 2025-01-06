Samsung Teases 'True AI Companion' Debuting on January 22 Alongside New Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung today announced that it will hold its next major "Unpacked" smartphone event on Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The company claims that it will introduce the "next evolution" of Galaxy AI, which will change the way people interact with the world, setting a new bar for mobile AI experiences.

Samsung first showed off Galaxy AI in July when it introduced the Galaxy ZFold6 and the ZFlip6, demoing features like a sketch feature that turns drawings into images, a Notes app with translation and compose features, Google Gemini integration, text suggestions, real-time call translation, and AI photo tools like Portrait Studio for creating portrait styles for images.

The Unpacked event will see the launch of new S series smartphones that are designed to compete with Apple's flagship iPhone 16 models. This year, Samsung will debut the Galaxy S25 series with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chips.

Rumors suggest the new smartphones will have larger displays and a more curved design with rounded edges, though much of the focus is expected to be on AI features. Samsung is also working on an Android-based mixed reality headset that will run Google's Android XR operating system, and it's possible Samsung will show it off at the event. Samsung's upcoming headset will compete with the Apple Vision Pro, but it is not expected to be as expensive.