Google Debuts Android XR Operating System for Mixed Reality Headsets and Smart Glasses
Google today announced the launch of Android XR, an operating system created for extended reality (XR) headsets and smart glasses. Android XR is Google's equivalent of visionOS, the operating system that runs on the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Android XR is designed for the "next generation of computing," and Google has teamed up with Samsung for the operating system. Google is providing a preview of Android XR to developers as of today, allowing them to start building apps and games for future Android XR devices that will compete with the Vision Pro and VR headsets from Meta.
The first headset that runs Android XR will be designed by Samsung, and it is set to launch in 2025. Android XR and Samsung's headset will support being fully immersed in a virtual environment or staying present in the real world, similar to how Apple allows Apple Vision Pro users to adjust the Vision Pro immersion level by activating or shutting out the real world view provided by cameras.
Android XR will include Gemini, Google's AI assistant, and it will offer device controls and insight into what the wearer is seeing. Google says that Gemini will be able to help users plan, research topics, and get task guidance. YouTube will be available to watch on a "virtual big screen," and Google Photos will support 3D images. An immersive view will be available for Google Maps, and Chrome will support multiple virtual screens for multitasking.
Google says that mobile and tablet apps from Google Play will work with Android XR "right out of the box," with more immersive content made for XR coming in 2025.
As for smart glasses, Android XR will provide one-tap access to Google Gemini. Google is planning to test prototype glasses running Android XR with a small group of users in the near future.
