CES 2025: Belkin Debuts New Chargers, Audio Products and Content Creation Tools

by

Popular accessory maker Belkin today introduced several upcoming products that will launch in the early months of 2025. There are three new charging options, including the affordable $20 Qi2 BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad.

belkin wireless charging pad
The Charging Pad is able to charge an iPhone at up to 15W, and it comes with a pop-up kickstand and a 2.2m USB-C cable. A power adapter can be purchased alongside for an extra $10, with Belkin planning to introduce the charger in April 2025.

Belkin also has a new BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger in 45W and 65W options for $30 and $40, respectively. The power adapter is super compact with foldable prongs, making it ideal for travel. The USB-C Charger will launch in March 2025.

belkin 45w charger
Belkin's final charging product is the BoostCharge Power Bank 20K with Integrated Cable, which is priced at $50 and is able to fast charge a connected device like an iPhone 16 at 30W. Along with a built-in USB-C cable, it has an additional USB-C port and a USB-A port for multi-device charging. It comes in black, white, blue, and pink, and it will ship in April 2025.

belkin power bank
Several of Belkin's existing charging products will be updated this year with new housings that include 85 to 90 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, furthering Belkin's environmental goals. Over the past two years, Belkin has replaced more than 432 metric tons of virgin plastic with PCR materials.

Starting in Q2 2025, these accessories will be updated:

  • 45W Dual USB-C Wall Charger
  • 65W Dual USB-C Wall Charger
  • 70W GaN Wall Charger w/ interchangeable tips
  • 100W GaN Wall Charger w/ interchangeable tips
  • 15W Wireless Charger w/ Qi2
  • Charging cables

Additional accessories will get updated housing later in 2025.

For content creators, Belkin plans to offer a new Stage Creator Bundle that will include a durable tripod, a magnetic phone mount with adjustable angle, wearable clip-on microphones with a 100m transmission range, and a 6-inch USB-C cable. The all-in-one kit is designed to help users capture hands-free images and photos.

belkin stage creator bundle
Belkin is also working on the Stage PowerGrip, which combines a 10,000mAh power bank with an ergonomic phone grip. The Stage Creator Bundle and Stage PowerGrip will launch in May 2025, and pricing has not been announced.

belkin power grip
Belkin has two new audio products, the SoundForm Isolate and the SoundForm Anywhere. The SoundForm Isolate are Belkin's first over-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, and at $60, they are affordable. The headphones include CloudCushion earcups for comfort, and there is a built-in "Relaxation" track that plays ocean wave sounds to tune out ambient noise. The headphones are available for purchase now.

belkin soundform isolate
Later this year, Belkin plans to launch the SoundForm Anywhere, a set of semi open-ear earbuds with a flat form factor. The earbuds are meant to stay locked in place during workouts or when the wearer is lying down, which makes them ideal for sleep.

belkin soundform anywhere
The SoundForm Anywhere offer 27 hours of battery life with the included case, and there are ENC microphones in each earbud to actively reduce background noise during calls. The earbuds will launch in the second quarter of 2025 and pricing has not yet been announced.

Tags: Belkin, CES 2025

