BBC Calls Out Apple's AI Feature for Creating More Fake News Headlines

by

Apple is once again under scrutiny after its AI-powered notification system generated false news summaries on Friday, including an erroneous claim about a darts player winning a championship and a fabricated story about tennis star Rafael Nadal.

bbc news apple intelligence summaries
BBC News reported that Apple Intelligence incorrectly notified users that Luke Littler had won the PDC World Championship before the final match had even taken place. In a separate incident on the same day, the system falsely claimed that Rafael Nadal had come out as gay, misinterpreting a story about a Brazilian tennis player.

These latest mishaps follow previous concerns raised by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which called for Apple to remove the AI summary feature last month after it generated misleading headlines about a high-profile murder case. The journalism organization warned that such AI-generated summaries pose "a danger to the public's right to reliable information."

The BBC has demanded urgent action from Apple, claiming that the recurring issue threatens the credibility of trusted news organizations. "It is essential that Apple fixes this problem urgently - as this has happened multiple times," a BBC spokesperson said.

Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 models, and select iPads and Macs running iOS 18.1 or later. Amongst other things, the AI features aim to simplify notification management by condensing multiple alerts into brief summaries. The feature includes a reporting mechanism for inaccurate summaries, but Apple has not publicly addressed the ongoing concerns or disclosed the number of reports it has received.

Top Rated Comments

cicalinarrot Avatar
cicalinarrot
1 hour ago at 04:24 am
That's what you get when you push useless AI features everywhere just for show.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gnik Nus Avatar
Gnik Nus
1 hour ago at 04:29 am
Just stop with that AI nonsense already! I'm so sick of every company in the world trying to push this so-called technology down our throats. We don't need another energy-guzzling gimmick from big tech. I don't see how this makes the world a better place. And by the way, there is no ‘intelligence’ in AI. It's just a statistical illusion. Just stop calling that nonsense ‘intelligence’.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
endemize Avatar
endemize
47 minutes ago at 04:43 am

Just stop with that AI nonsense already! I'm so sick of every company in the world trying to push this so-called technology down our throats. We don't need another energy-guzzling gimmick from big tech. I don't see how this makes the world a better place. And by the way, there is no ‘intelligence’ in AI. It's just a statistical illusion. Just stop calling that nonsense ‘intelligence’.
Tell me you don’t use AI for work without telling me you don’t use AI for work. Hate it all you want, but it’s increasing productivity exponentially for those that are embracing it. Sure the gimmicky AI is one thing, but LLMs themselves are a game changer.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
1 hour ago at 04:27 am
He did win it though, it's just so advanced it was tell you early ?

Seriously though, turn it off for app summary.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Silverado Avatar
Silverado
41 minutes ago at 04:49 am
The feature is far from useless. I think summarization is one of the killer uses of AI. I hope they focus on fixing/improving the feature rather than taking it away.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mka2802 Avatar
mka2802
40 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Ironic having this coming from the BBC after repeatedly reporting false information about the Middle East.. well then
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
