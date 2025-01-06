BBC Calls Out Apple's AI Feature for Creating More Fake News Headlines

Apple is once again under scrutiny after its AI-powered notification system generated false news summaries on Friday, including an erroneous claim about a darts player winning a championship and a fabricated story about tennis star Rafael Nadal.



BBC News reported that Apple Intelligence incorrectly notified users that Luke Littler had won the PDC World Championship before the final match had even taken place. In a separate incident on the same day, the system falsely claimed that Rafael Nadal had come out as gay, misinterpreting a story about a Brazilian tennis player.

These latest mishaps follow previous concerns raised by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which called for Apple to remove the AI summary feature last month after it generated misleading headlines about a high-profile murder case. The journalism organization warned that such AI-generated summaries pose "a danger to the public's right to reliable information."

The BBC has demanded urgent action from Apple, claiming that the recurring issue threatens the credibility of trusted news organizations. "It is essential that Apple fixes this problem urgently - as this has happened multiple times," a BBC spokesperson said.



Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 models, and select iPads and Macs running iOS 18.1 or later. Amongst other things, the AI features aim to simplify notification management by condensing multiple alerts into brief summaries. The feature includes a reporting mechanism for inaccurate summaries, but Apple has not publicly addressed the ongoing concerns or disclosed the number of reports it has received.