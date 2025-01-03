Apple Releases Limited Edition AirPods 4 for Year of the Snake

To celebrate the Lunar New Year that starts on January 29, Apple is releasing limited edition AirPods 4 that are engraved with a special Year of the Snake icon.



Apple's Year of the Snake ‌AirPods 4‌ are available for purchase in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore at the current time.

The AirPods are identical to the standard ‌AirPods 4‌ with Active Noise Cancellation and are available for the same price, but there is a unique engraving on the USB-C case of the device. Released earlier this year, the ‌AirPods 4‌ are Apple's first earbuds that offer Active Noise Cancellation without silicone ear tips. The ‌AirPods 4‌ feature adaptive audio, transparency mode, support for spatial audio, and more.

Customers can place orders for the special edition ‌AirPods 4‌ as of today, with deliveries set to begin on January 8. Apple is limiting each customer to two of the Year of the Snake AirPods.

Creating special edition AirPods is a tradition for Apple, though in past years, Apple has customized AirPods Pro rather than standard AirPods. There have been limited edition AirPods to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, Year of the Ox, Year of the Tiger, and Year of the Rabbit.

Along with special edition AirPods, Apple is holding a New Year sale in China, dropping the price of the iPhone 16 models by 500 yuan, and discounting other devices like the AirPods, Macs, iPads, and accessories. Apple is also offering Year of the Snake themed Today at Apple sessions from January 4 to February 14.