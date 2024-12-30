Apple TV+ Announces Free Weekend

Apple TV+ is set to be available to stream for free from Saturday, January 4 to Sunday, January 5, providing its full catalog with no subscription fee.



Following a series of teasers, Apple today confirmed the free weekend on social media, building anticipation for new releases early in 2025 such as the second season of "Severance." Simply open the ‌Apple TV‌ app to watch for free.

This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

Apple has never done a free all-you-can-watch ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ event before, but it does offer free trials for new subscribers and it provides the first episodes of some shows so that potential customers can get a preview before choosing to subscribe.

‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ is priced at $9.99 per month, and up to six members of a Family Sharing group are able to watch content at that price point. It is also available in the various Apple One subscription bundles, starting at $19.95 per month.