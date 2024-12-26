Apple Teases Apple TV+ Surprise on January 4 and 5

Apple this week began teasing some kind of upcoming Apple TV+ surprise that's set to happen on January 4 and January 5, telling customers to "stay tuned" and "save the date" in social media posts.



Apple's images have a tagline that says "See for yourself," but it isn't clear what Apple has planned. Some users on Reddit have speculated that Apple might be planning to launch a promotion that gives people free access to ‌Apple TV‌+ for a two-day period, though others believe that it could be a preview for upcoming 2025 TV shows.

January 4 and January 5 fall on a weekend, and the "see for yourself" wording does seem to suggest that a free watching period could be a possibility. Apple may share additional information in the days leading up to the "event" that gives us more insight.

Apple has never done a free all-you-can-watch ‌Apple TV‌+ event, but it does offer free trials for new subscribers and it provides the first episodes of some shows so that potential customers can get a preview before choosing to subscribe.

‌Apple TV‌+ is priced at $9.99 per month, and up to six members of a Family Sharing group are able to watch content at that price point.