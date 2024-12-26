Apple Watch Will Motivate You to Meet Your 2025 Fitness Goals, Apple Says in New Ad

Apple today shared a new ad promoting the Apple Watch Series 10, linking it to the tradition of setting New Year's resolutions.

In the spot, Apple explains that the second Friday of January is when most people stop meeting their goals, suggesting that the Apple Watch can provide the necessary motivation to keep going.

"This year, what if a little bit of help on our wrists could help us quit, quitting?" asks the ad, followed by the tagline "motivation on your wrist."

Apple highlights the Apple Watch notifications for closing activity rings and meeting workout goals, along with specific running-focused features such as the option to track pace and get alerts to step it up.