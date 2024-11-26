Apple Has Scaled Back (PRODUCT)RED Color Option Over Past Few Years

Since 2006, Apple has partnered with the (RED) brand to raise money for The Global Fund, an organization that aims to combat diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in Africa. Through this partnership, Apple has long offered a (PRODUCT)RED color option for some products, but it has scaled back this effort over the past few years.



The only current-generation (PRODUCT)RED product that Apple sells new is the iPhone SE 3, which is expected to be discontinued in March. Beyond that, its only remaining (PRODUCT)RED products are the iPhone 14 and a handful of older iPhone cases.

Apple did not offer any iPhone 15 models in (PRODUCT)RED, and that trend has continued with iPhone 16 models so far. It did offer the aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 in (PRODUCT)RED last year, but that device has since been discontinued, and the color option is not available for the Apple Watch Series 10. Apple also discontinued the (PRODUCT)RED version of the Sport Band that was available alongside the Series 9.

In addition, Apple has used different branding for newer Beats products available in red, such as Statement Red and Transparent Red.

Does this mean Apple is slowly phasing out the (PRODUCT)RED brand? It's hard to say for sure yet, as the color could return from time to time more selectively. The number of products available in (PRODUCT)RED has certainly dwindled over the past two years, though, so the future of the color seems to be in jeopardy.

Apple continues to support The Global Fund through its annual Apple Pay donation program, which returns from November 29 through December 8.