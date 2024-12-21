Apple Now Offering Free Two-Hour Delivery on Last-Minute Gifts

As we expected, Apple is now offering free two-hour delivery on eligible, in-stock products ordered through December 24 in select countries. The offer is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, and Beats only.

Free two-hour delivery is available in most U.S. and Canadian metro areas for orders placed through Apple's online store, until December 24. The items will be delivered from a local Apple retail store by a courier service such as Uber Eats at a time selected during checkout. Apple normally charges $9 for two-hour delivery.

Apple is also offering free three-hour delivery in Australia until December 24.

Apple's extended return policy remains in effect for the holiday shopping season. In the U.S., for example, most products purchased from Apple between November 8 and December 25 this year may be returned through January 8, 2025.

