Apple's Extended Return Policy Now in Effect for 2024 Holiday Season

Apple today indicated that its extended return policy is now in effect for the 2024 holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products that Apple sells, but there are a few exceptions, including carrier-financed iPhones.



In the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and many other countries, most products purchased between November 8 and December 25 of this year may be returned through January 8, 2025, according to Apple's website. All purchases made after December 25 in those countries are subject to Apple's standard 14-day return policy.

In some countries, such as Italy, Spain, Japan, and Mexico, the return window is slightly longer. Apple says most products purchased in those countries between November 8 and January 6 may be returned through January 20.

Apple has also updated its online "Store" page with gift recommendations for the holidays.