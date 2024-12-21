Today's the Last Day to Order From Apple for December 24th Delivery in the U.S.

If you haven't wrapped up your holiday shopping, Apple is still offering free two-day delivery for many products from its online store. Orders placed for in-stock items before 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time tonight will deliver by December 24. Orders placed after that time may not make it.



iPhone 16 models, new Macs, iPads, HomePods, AirTags, the Apple TV 4K, Apple Watches, AirPods, and many accessories from both Apple and third-party companies are eligible for free two-day delivery in the United States.

Last year, after the two-day delivery window expired, Apple offered a free two-hour courier delivery option for select products, but courier delivery is only available in certain areas, and on a more limited number of products. Courier delivery typically costs $9.

Apple is offering extended holiday returns right now, and devices purchased between November 8, 2024 and December 25, 2024 can be returned through January 8, 2025.